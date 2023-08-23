According to Cointelegraph, blockchain security provider Quantstamp has launched an automated service, called Economic Exploit Analysis, to detect flash loan attack vulnerabilities in smart contracts. Based on research from the University of Toronto, the service will be available to protocols regardless of their deployment status and will enhance Quantstamp's audits by identifying flash loan attack vulnerabilities in client code. The Economic Exploit Analysis will work on any Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain and be non-exhaustive, meaning it may not detect all possible attacks. The DeFi sector's need for improved security has become increasingly apparent, with over $2 billion worth of crypto being stolen in hacks and exploits last year.