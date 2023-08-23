According to Cision PR Newswire, Poof Payments has announced the launch of an open source Multi-Party Computation (MPC) wallet for the XRP Ledger, integrated with Shamir Secret Sharing (SSS). The project, previously supported by the XRP Ledger Grants program, allows multi-party collaboration to recalculate private keys and digital signatures, facilitating blockchain transactions without asset custody. This open-source MPC wallet infrastructure provides a secure, free-to-use payment server, enabling institutional-grade self-custodial wallets, payment processing applications, deposit and withdrawal infrastructure, and encrypted exchanges for the XRP Ledger ecosystem.