According to Cision PR Newswire, Poof Payments has announced the launch of an open source Multi-Party Computation (MPC) wallet for the XRP Ledger, integrated with Shamir Secret Sharing (SSS). The project, previously supported by the XRP Ledger Grants program, allows multi-party collaboration to recalculate private keys and digital signatures, facilitating blockchain transactions without asset custody. This open-source MPC wallet infrastructure provides a secure, free-to-use payment server, enabling institutional-grade self-custodial wallets, payment processing applications, deposit and withdrawal infrastructure, and encrypted exchanges for the XRP Ledger ecosystem.
Poof Payments Launches Open Source MPC Wallet for XRP Ledger
2023-08-23 15:47
