According to Binance Blog, Pig butchering scams targeting inexperienced or unwary investors have doubled in reported cases to Binance from 2022 to 2023, with an increase of 100.5% to date. To avoid scams, investors should be skeptical of unsolicited communications, do thorough research on investment opportunities, and protect their personal data. Binance collaborates with law enforcement, provides investigative training, and participates in anti-cybercrime workshops, leveraging blockchain technology to combat scams.