According to Binance Blog, Pig butchering scams targeting inexperienced or unwary investors have doubled in reported cases to Binance from 2022 to 2023, with an increase of 100.5% to date. To avoid scams, investors should be skeptical of unsolicited communications, do thorough research on investment opportunities, and protect their personal data. Binance collaborates with law enforcement, provides investigative training, and participates in anti-cybercrime workshops, leveraging blockchain technology to combat scams.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Pig Butchering Scams on Rise, Binance Shares Tips to Prevent Them
2023-08-23 16:07
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 4
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top