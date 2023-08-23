Traditional investors seek better returns, but critics warn of significant risks

According to a report published by Financial Times, traditional investors, including pension funds like US defense contractor Lockheed Martin's retirement plan, are supporting crypto prime broker Hidden Road, as per sources familiar with the matter. London-based Hidden Road, which raised a $50 million equity investment from Citadel Securities, Coinbase, and others last year, plays a vital role in bridging traditional investors with digital assets and offers support to the crypto market facing decreased leverage and trading activity.

However, finance professionals like Andrew Urquhart, professor of finance and financial technology at Henley Business School, express concerns over the significant risks involved with such investments, especially if a hedge fund borrower suffers substantial losses. Prime brokerage has been a risky business even for major banks in the past, as exemplified by Credit Suisse's $5.5 billion loss following the collapse of family office Archegos.



