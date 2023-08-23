Transactions in the affected Balancer pool are disabled and will not generate further benefits

DeFi yield agreement Pendle Finance announced that 3 of its pools - ETHx-bbaWETH, swETH-bbaWETH, and swETH-bbaWETH (old) - are affected by Balancer's emergency measures. Other pools remain unaffected. While the funds in these pools are safe, transactions have been disabled in the underlying Balancer pool, leading to no further fees or benefits being generated.

Holders of the assets in the affected pools are advised to withdraw the underlying LP assets. This announcement comes in the wake of a serious vulnerability found in several Balancer V2 pools, which prompted the platform to implement emergency mitigation procedures to secure a majority of the total value locked (TVL). However, users are still advised to withdraw affected LPs immediately, as some funds remain at risk.

