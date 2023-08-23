According to ODAILY and 21co chain data analyst Tom Wan, over 113 Bot contracts have obtained more than 20,000 Keys from friend.tech, generating profits exceeding $2 million. The most profitable Bot is 0xcc218bbd21e14944fcc121d161c9b9ae71b9cc85, with earnings totaling $569,000. Friend.tech recently changed the name of "Shares" to "Keys," which more accurately describes its use for unlocking in-app features such as friend chat.