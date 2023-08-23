According to ODAILY, decentralized local peer-to-peer open-source tool Anytype has announced the completion of a $13.4 million financing round. The round was led by Balderton Capital and included participation from Inflection, Square One, Script Capital, Protocol Labs, Connect Ventures, New Forge, and Foreword VC.
