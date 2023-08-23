According to Spot On Chain monitoring data, Offchain Labs has repurchased 1.72 million ARB tokens at a price of 0.99 USDT, using an address starting with 0xb41. This follows their previous purchase in June, when Offchain Labs acquired 4.48 million ARBs, also at an average price of 0.99 USDT, via the same address.
