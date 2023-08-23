According to CoinDesk, Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could have significant implications for AI-related crypto tokens such as FET, GRT, INJ, RNDR, and AGIX, as well as affecting stocks of cryptocurrency miners like APLD, IREN, HUT, and HIVE. The chipmaker's previous positive earnings and projections for AI revenue have increased interest in the intersection of cryptocurrency and AI, with tokens and some crypto miners' stocks reacting to market sentiment. With miners exploring opportunities to shift their focus to AI and other computing services, Nvidia's guidance may further impact the industry and related investments.

