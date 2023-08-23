According to Cointelegraph, the developers of Chinese cross-chain protocol Multichain confirmed that the protocol's CEO and core team had been arrested, leaving $1.5 billion in total value locked on the Multichain bridge inaccessible. Evidence suggests Multichain funds may have been seized as part of an anti-money laundering operation amid a wider crackdown on crypto in China. Users and investors affected by the exploit are seeking answers and attempting to recover their funds, and an alleged fake ID used by the CEO is drawing more questions.
Multichain Victims Search for Answers in $1.5B Exploit as New Evidence Emerges
2023-08-23 15:17
