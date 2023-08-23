Fred Thiel believes SEC approval of Ethereum futures ETFs could influence a future spot BTC ETF decision

According to Decrypt, Marathon Digital's CEO, Fred Thiel, remains optimistic that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve a spot Bitcoin ETF, following growing institutional interest and several applications submitted by prominent players. Thiel argues that the odds of an approval are "better than fifty-fifty" and that should an Ethereum futures ETF be approved, the chances of a spot Bitcoin ETF would increase.

With multiple applications submitted by companies such as BlackRock, Wisdom Tree, VanEck, and Fidelity, Thiel claims the SEC cannot play favorites and may approve multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs once a decision is made. However, American investors continue to wait for any positive decisions from the SEC.

