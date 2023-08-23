As per official sources, the Manta Pacific testnet has been operational for a month and has already processed more than 2.5 million transactions on its chain, demonstrating strong usage since its inception.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Manta Pacific Testnet Processes Over 2.5 Million Transactions in One Month
2023-08-23 11:43
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top