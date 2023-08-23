DefiLlama data reveals that, in Aave V2's CRV loan, there are currently 123 million CRVs with a liquidation price of 0.245 USDT, making the value of this portion of CRV approximately $33 million. OKX market data reports the current quote for CRV at 0.473 USDT. These figures indicate a considerable portion of CRV may be at risk of liquidation if the market price declines further.