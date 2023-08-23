DefiLlama data reveals that, in Aave V2's CRV loan, there are currently 123 million CRVs with a liquidation price of 0.245 USDT, making the value of this portion of CRV approximately $33 million. OKX market data reports the current quote for CRV at 0.473 USDT. These figures indicate a considerable portion of CRV may be at risk of liquidation if the market price declines further.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Large Liquidation Price on CRV Chain Drops to 0.245 USDT
2023-08-23 11:37
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top