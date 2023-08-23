According to Cointelegraph, Web3 developer KresusLabs has announced the launch of Kresus Market, a curated marketplace designed as a portal to Polygon projects, offering a bridge between the traditional Web2 marketplaces and the standard Web3 experience. The curated platform aims to help SuperApp users navigate the vast array of assets and projects on the Polygon blockchain. Additionally, KresusLabs has introduced Kresus Connect, a tool for SuperApp that offers secure and direct connections to third-party sites. As part of ongoing efforts to combine the functionality of Web3 with the user experience of Web2, dApp developers can implement Kresus Connect via a button in their applications to seamlessly connect with Kresus' Web3 bridge.