According to PeckShieldAlert monitoring X account, Justin Sun has withdrawn 11,000 USDD, 11,300 FRAX, and 7,600 USDC from Balancer, totaling around $30,000. The transaction highlights the movement of funds between platforms in the cryptocurrency market.
Justin Sun Withdraws Approximately $30,000 in Stablecoins from Balancer
2023-08-23 09:02
