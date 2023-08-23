According to ODAILY, SBF (Sam Bankman-Fried) has been granted permission by the Southern District Court of New York to meet with his lawyers daily in preparation for his trial on October 2nd. SBF plans to argue in the trial that he provided funds to FTX and Alameda executives, set Signal messages to be automatically deleted, and established a series of North American entities in "good faith," as he followed the advice of lawyers, including law firm Fenwick & West. SBF's defense team has published a letter detailing the "counsel's advice" strategy and claiming that in-house counsel and the Fenwick & West law firm were involved in reviewing and approving decisions related to the matters in question.