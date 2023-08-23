According to Bloomberg Crypto, Israeli businessman Moshe Hogeg has been accused by the Israeli police of defrauding investors of $290 million in a cryptocurrency scam. The two-year investigation into the former owner of an Israeli Premier League soccer team led the national police to recommend charges of fraud, theft, money laundering, forgery, and tax offenses against Hogeg. Israeli prosecutors will now decide whether to proceed with the indictment.
Israeli Police Accuse Investor Hogeg of $290 Million Crypto Scam
2023-08-23 14:14
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
