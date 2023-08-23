According to CoinDesk, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried intends to argue that he was acting in "good faith" when loaning funds to FTX and Alameda executives and setting up North American business entities, citing his reliance on lawyers' advice, including that of law firm Fenwick & West. Bankman-Fried's defense team published a letter outlining the planned "advice of counsel" strategy, emphasizing that both in-house and Fenwick attorneys were involved in reviewing and approving the decisions he made. Bankman-Fried recently pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and conspiracy and is set to go on trial in October.