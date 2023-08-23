According to CoinDesk, the bankruptcy proceedings of global exchange FTX are reportedly accruing as much as $1.5 million a day in legal fees and other various costs. The mounting expenses have become a point of contention at bankruptcy hearings, with the creditors' committee expressing concern about the rapid drain of cash from the case as it stretches over months. The complex bankruptcy involves negotiations with other collapsed crypto giants and dealing with FTX's previous management's obfuscations. Amid discussions of the possibility of creating FTX 2.0, the creditors' committee has also argued that the debtors' group needs to focus on maximizing returns from the company's cash and crypto assets throughout the case.