The platform ranked second 31 hours ago with a fee of $1.68 million

According to DefiLlama data, the 24-hour agreement fee for friend.tech has dropped to fifth place, totaling $739,000. The platform now ranks behind Ethereum, Lido, Uniswap, and Tron. Previously, 31 hours ago, friend.tech's 24-hour agreement fee reached $1.68 million, surpassing Lido and Tron to claim the second spot, just behind Ethereum.