According to data from ODAILY and Dune, the social protocol friend.tech has reached over 2000 ETH in agreement fees, equivalent to approximately $3.411 million. The cumulative number of transactions within the protocol has reached 1,922,430.
Friend.tech Protocol Fee Exceeds 2000 ETH
2023-08-23 13:43
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
