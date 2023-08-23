Lawyers report "flesh diet" and lack of medication for the vegan entrepreneur

According to a Cointelegraph report, Sam Bankman-Fried, the former FTX CEO who pleaded not guilty to seven fraud-related charges, is reportedly facing harsh conditions in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. According to an August 22 transcript from Inner City Press, Bankman-Fried's lawyers claimed that he has been forced to subsist on a diet of bread, peanut butter, and water due to the lack of vegan options provided by the prison.

His attorney, Mark Cohen, noted that Bankman-Fried hadn't received his ADHD medication, Adderall, since arriving in prison 11 days prior and was concerned about running out. U.S. Federal Court Judge Sarah Netburn said she would look further into his treatment.

Bankman-Fried's legal team argued that his imprisonment was impacting their ability to prepare for his upcoming trials, with the first scheduled for October 2 this year.

