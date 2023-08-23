According to Decrypt, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged former New Jersey corrections officer John A. DeSalvo with defrauding approximately 220 law enforcement personnel and first responders in a cryptocurrency investment scheme. DeSalvo illegally raised over $620,000 through an unregistered crypto token called Blazar Token, which collapsed in May 2022. He falsely claimed that the token was registered and approved by the SEC, promising exceptionally high returns and stating that it would replace existing pension systems. DeSalvo allegedly spent much of the raised funds on personal expenses. The SEC is pursuing financial penalties and a ban on future involvement in any cryptocurrency offerings for DeSalvo, who also faces criminal charges.

