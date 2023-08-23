According to Decrypt, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has issued an alert to crypto companies, warning that funds associated with North Korean hacker organizations Lazarus Group and APT38 are on the move. The FBI reported that approximately 1,580 Bitcoin (around $40 million) linked to these cybercriminals were moved within the past 24 hours. Authorities believe these state-affiliated groups may attempt to cash out their holdings, urging private sector entities to examine blockchain data associated with the involved addresses and to remain vigilant against transactions connected to these addresses.

