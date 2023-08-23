The agency urges the private sector to prevent transactions involving the flagged addresses

According to Blockchain, The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has successfully tracked 1,580 BTC stolen by the North Korean hacking group TraderTraitor. The agency is advising the private sector to scrutinize the blockchain data connected to the associated addresses and guard against any transactions directly with, or derived from, these addresses to help prevent the illicit use or sale of the stolen Bitcoin.