The wallets contain 1,580 BTC worth $40 million believed to be stolen from various hacks

According to a report by Cointelegraph, The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified six Bitcoin wallets tied to the North Korean state-backed hacking group Lazarus. The wallets hold a total of 1,580 BTC, worth around $40 million, believed to have been amassed through several cryptocurrency hacks over the past year.

The FBI alerted crypto companies that the movement of these Lazarus-linked funds might indicate plans to sell, and urged firms to monitor the six BTC wallets closely using blockchain data.

Despite the billions of dollars stolen by groups such as Lazarus, blockchain technology has made it difficult for them to launder the stolen funds as transactions are publicly recorded. The FBI, along with crypto firms, has collaborated in the past to freeze funds connected to such hacks.

