First prominent NFT insider trading case results in lenient sentence due to modest earnings

According to a CoinDesk report, Nate Chastain, the former head of product at NFT platform OpenSea, has been sentenced to three months in prison for insider trading, earning over $50,000 through fraudulent activities. Chastain was convicted of fraud and money laundering in a federal court in New York in May on charges of buying and selling at least 45 NFTs he knew would be featured on OpenSea's homepage.

Prosecutors had initially called for a two-year sentence, citing a previous insider trading case at Coinbase. However, the judge granted a lenient sentence due to Chastain's relatively small earnings from the trades. Following his prison term, Chastain will serve an additional three months of home confinement and three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that the sentencing serves as a warning against insider trading in any marketplace.

