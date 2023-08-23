According to a report published by Financial Times, European crypto-related exchange traded products (ETPs) experienced a boost in inflows after BlackRock applied to launch a Bitcoin fund in the US. Europe-domiciled ETPs with crypto-related names recorded net inflows of €150 million in June, their best month since March 2022, according to Morningstar data. This followed €100 million in outflows in May and preceded €60 million in inflows in July.

CoinShares data reveals a similar trend globally, with inflows totaling $610 million (€560 million) in June and July. BlackRock's application for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund triggered several similar applications from firms such as Fidelity, Invesco, and WisdomTree. Hector McNeil, founder and co-CEO of HANetf, states that BlackRock's application had a "very positive" impact on Bitcoin ETP flows and its price.

Increased confidence in crypto-assets is observable as the world's largest asset manager enters the space, signaling endorsement and encouraging other investors to follow suit. However, Morningstar quantitative analyst Manan Agarwal cautions that there is no guarantee that the apparent optimism surrounding cryptocurrencies will be sustained for long.