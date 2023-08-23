According to ODAILY, EigenLayer has launched the commemorative NFT series, EigenWorlds, with minting now open. The NFT collection will be categorized into three tiers: BASE LAYER, COLLECTOR, and RESTAKER. The minting window will remain open for one week.
EigenLayer Launches Commemorative NFT EigenWorlds with Open Minting Period
2023-08-23 16:15
