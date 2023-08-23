The U.S. Department of Justice has charged Tornado Cash founders Roman Storm and Roman Semenov with money laundering, sanctions violations, and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transfer business. The founders allegedly facilitated over $1 billion in money-laundering transactions, including laundering hundreds of millions of dollars for the North Korean cybercriminal organization Lazarus Group. Roman Storm has been arrested in Washington State and is set to appear in court on August 23, while Roman Semenov remains at large.