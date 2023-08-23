According to CoinDesk, MakerDAO's DAI stablecoin market cap has exceeded $5 billion for the first time since April, following the implementation of the Enhanced DAI Savings Rate (EDSR) with reward rates as high as 8%. While this increase in interest rates attracted investors, it has also bitten into the profits of issuer MakerDAO, prompting the company to cap the rate at 5%. The market cap growth has also positively impacted the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform Spark, which integrates DAI. Their total value of assets locked (TVL) increased nearly tenfold over the past month to $430 million.

However, questions remain about whether this growth can be sustained in the long run, as MakerDAO adjusts the interest rates and addresses issues of profit expectations and arbitrage opportunities.

