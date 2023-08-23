Voting aims to bolster security in steth-ng and frxeth/weth pools

Curve has launched a vote based on ChainSecurity's recommendations to prevent EMA (exponentially moving average) price oracle manipulation in the steth-ng and frxeth/weth pools when users deposit ETH loans. The voting deadline is set for August 29th.

In an effort to eliminate external risks altogether, Curve V2 relies on internal data as a reference price using its EMA oracle mechanism. This vote will ensure improved security and prevent potential manipulation of the EMA oracle in these specific pools.

