Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 37. The level is Fear.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 37 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “Fear” segment. This signifies a high level of pessimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the Greed level did not have any change and remained stable at 37. Throughout the previous week, the index fluctuated between 52 and 37 indicating a decreasing level of Greed in the market.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).





































