According to Bloomberg Crypto, Copper Technologies Ltd.'s Chief Marketing Officer, Nick Goode, is leaving the London-based crypto custodian company just over a year after his appointment. Goode, who previously held roles at Revolut and Sage Group, did not provide further comment beyond stating that the departure was amicable. A Copper spokesperson mentioned Goode was initially hired to lead a rebrand of the company, which has now been completed.
2023-08-23 14:24
