Hidden Road enables hedge funds to place larger bets on cryptocurrencies

According to Blockworks report, Crypto broker Hidden Road has found support among pension funds, including Lockheed Martin's retirement plan, as they turn to cryptocurrencies for better returns. Established in 2018 by Marc Asch, Hidden Road initially focused on foreign-exchange offerings before venturing into digital assets. The London-based firm manages risk through a real-time system that sets trading limits and demands upfront collateral.

Hidden Road has secured $50 million in funding from backers such as Citadel Securities and the investment units of FTX and Coinbase. Pension funds’ involvement with the crypto broker signifies their indirect foray into cryptocurrencies in search of higher returns. However, some pension funds have faced losses through their investments in platforms like FTX and Celsius.