Egorov's lending positions were bailed out through over-the-counter deals

According to a Blockworks report, Curve's CRV token's price dropped by 20% in a week, bringing attention to a series of over-the-counter (OTC) deals initially made to bail out Curve founder Michael Egorov's lending positions. On July 31, Curve suffered a $70 million exploit, resulting in CRV's price falling from $0.73 to as low as $0.50. Egorov held over $110 million in stablecoin loans from various lending platforms, primarily using CRV collateral. As the price fell, many of those positions were at risk of liquidation.

Egorov entered into OTC deals with over a dozen counterparties to sell large amounts of CRV for stablecoins to pay off his debts. While the terms were not formally disclosed, it was reported that the tokens were sold for $0.40 per CRV, with a six-month lockup agreement. Amid the price dip, Egorov's current positions seem healthy, with loans secured by substantial CRV collateral.