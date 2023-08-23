Venture capital firm continues trading and gains significant profits

According to Spot on Chain, CMS Holding recently accumulated 518,778 DYDX from Binance at $1.936 ($1.0M) just three hours ago. The venture capital firm is noteworthy for the following reasons:

- CMS Holding was an investor in dYdX and received a distribution of 1.78M DYDX.

- The VC has also traded DYDX on other platforms, including FTX and Bitget, and made approximately $1.14M in total.

- CMS Holding currently holds 3.05M DYDX, which is worth roughly $5.98M.

CMS Holding's participation and strategic trading in the dYdX ecosystem show faith in the project and indicate the potential for further investment and continued profit.