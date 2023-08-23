According to Cointelegraph, China has unveiled a new blockchain-powered data exchange during the 2023 Hangzhou Summit. The Hangzhou Data Exchange will facilitate the trading of enterprise IT data using distributed ledger technology, ensuring exchange trades are immutable and traceable. Over 300 enterprises, including Alibaba Cloud and Huawei, participated in the exchange's debut. The platform aims to enable trusted sharing and effective use of data across departments and regions while ensuring data security and privacy protection.