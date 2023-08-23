CertiK Skynet has discovered that the exploiter of Steadefi has deposited 600 ETH into Tornado Cash. Only approximately 24.5 ETH remains in the exploiter's wallet. Users and investors are advised to stay vigilant and monitor the situation closely.
CertiK Skynet Alert: Steadefi Exploiter Deposits 600 ETH into Tornado Cash
2023-08-23 15:19
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
