CertiK Skynet has detected a significant liquidity removal on the Hachiko (ETH: 0x7bFEBd989ef62f7f794d9936908565dA42Fa6D70) project. The deployer drained approximately $123.7k from the liquidity pool. Investors and users are advised to stay vigilant and monitor their investments closely.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
CertiK Skynet Alert: Large Liquidity Removal on Hachiko
2023-08-23 18:22
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
