BlockFi argues that its creditors, not those of FTX, are the "ultimate victims" of alleged fraud

According to a Cointelegraph report, bankrupt cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is seeking to block attempts by bankrupt FTX and Three Arrows Capital (3AC) to recover hundreds of millions of dollars to repay their creditors. In an August 21 filing, BlockFi claimed its creditors should not be forced to the back of the line due to FTX's alleged misappropriation of $5 billion from a loan provided by BlockFi.

BlockFi suggested a loan from FTX was a “gamble” that the market would stabilize. Source: Kroll

BlockFi argued that allowing FTX's claims would further victimize its own clients and creditors, and urged the court to disallow the FTX claims under the doctrine of unclean hands. BlockFi contends that FTX's investment was a "gamble" and its creditors should not bear responsibility for its failures.

The company also accuses 3AC of fraud and claims it should not be entitled to potential repayment. BlockFi estimates that litigation with FTX, 3AC, and other firms could cost up to $1 billion, affecting the amounts owed to its creditors.