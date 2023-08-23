According to ODAILY, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart stated in a tweet that BlackRock will not purchase Bitcoin for a potential ETF prior to its launch. Although the firm could technically acquire Bitcoin for other funds or itself, Bitcoin needed for the ETF could be bought a day before the fund's official launch. Seyffart explained that BlackRock usually provides starting capital for a fund a day or so before it goes public, ranging from $500,000 to several million dollars.
