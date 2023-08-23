Miner confidence in the Bitcoin network remains strong, with increased hash rate

According to a report by Cointelegraph, despite a 10% drop in BTC price last week, Bitcoin network fundamentals remain strong, with mining difficulty reaching new all-time highs and hash rate not far behind. On August 22, Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 6.17% during its biweekly automated readjustment, marking the sixth-largest difficulty uptick of 2023.

Bitcoin network fundamentals overview (screenshot). Source: BTC.com

This increase proves that miners continue to be profitable, reflecting competition and network security. The next automated readjustment is expected to push difficulty over 56 trillion for the first time.

Bitcoin estimated hash rate chart. Source: Glassnode

Meanwhile, with high confidence in Bitcoin and the largest altcoin Ether, hash rate stands near all-time highs of more than 400 exahashes per second (EH/s). This indicates that investors continue to have faith in the security and reliability of the BTC and ETH networks, presenting an opportunity to accumulate these assets.