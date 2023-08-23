According to Decrypt, Bitcoin's mining difficulty has reached a new all-time high of 55.62 trillion hashes, despite its recent price dip. Mining difficulty reflects the competitiveness of mining Bitcoin and increases as more mining units are deployed, suggesting the activity remains profitable and popular. The recent peak in mining difficulty comes after a period of bearish investor sentiment following Chinese property giant Evergrande's bankruptcy filing. However, Bitcoin mining tends to be relatively slow to react to changes in price, as new mining hardware is paid for and deployed in advance. The year-on-year mining difficulty and hash rate continue to grow as miners deploy more machines, boosting the computational power of the Bitcoin network.