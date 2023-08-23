Central bankers from Latin America suggest controlling crypto technology in emerging markets

According to a report published by CoinDesk, Central bankers from Latin America, led by Mexico and Colombia, argue in a Basel-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS) study that regulation should be adopted in response to crypto's illusory appeal rather than outright bans. Despite crypto being popular in emerging economies like Vietnam, Brazil, and India, due to volatile fiat currency and limited access to banks, the study claims that crypto has not reduced but rather amplified financial risks in less developed economies.

The BIS study notes potential applications of the technology to benefit society and emphasizes the importance of regulation in channeling innovation toward socially useful directions. Additionally, it highlights crypto-based exchange-traded funds as a risk that could allow a broader range of people without specialist finance knowledge to enter the market.

