Binance VIP and Institutional has announced the launch of online applications for flexible rate and open term VIP loans. Users can now choose between open-term, 30-day loan term, and 60-day loan term options, with either flexible or fixed rates for their loan applications. In addition, Binance VIP Loan SAPI endpoints can be utilized for online applications and renewals, providing users with increased convenience when accessing these financial services.



