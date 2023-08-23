Binance US has announced that trading is now available for $ADX. Users can trade AdEx (ADX) on the ADX/USDT Advanced Trading pair. Additionally, deposits and withdrawals for AdEx (ADX) are now open.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
2023-08-23 16:03
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
