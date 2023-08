Affected spot pairs include ALCX/BUSD, FOR/BUSD, LOOM/BUSD, and more

Binance has announced that it will remove and cease trading on the following eight spot trading pairs, effective at 03:00 (UTC) on August 25, 2023:

1. ALCX/BUSD

2. FOR/BUSD

3. LOOM/BUSD

4. NMR/BUSD

5. PEOPLE/BUSD

6. PUNDIX/BUSD

7. SPELL/BUSD

8. STORJ/BUSD

Users are advised to take note of these changes and to adjust their trading strategies accordingly.