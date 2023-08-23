The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -0.40% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,300 and $26,188 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,038, down by -0.03%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LPT, ASTR, and BLZ, up by 11%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1645.31 (-1.16%)

  • BNB: $215.5 (+2.52%)

  • XRP: $0.52 (+0.35%)

  • ADA: $0.2608 (-0.23%)

  • DOGE: $0.06349 (+0.89%)

  • SOL: $20.83 (-1.28%)

  • TRX: $0.07629 (+1.69%)

  • DOT: $4.421 (+0.07%)

  • MATIC: $0.5548 (+1.22%)

  • SHIB: $0.00000828 (+3.50%)

Top gainers on Binance: