The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -0.40% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,300 and $26,188 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,038, down by -0.03%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LPT, ASTR, and BLZ, up by 11%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Ex-OpenSea Exec Sentenced to 3 Months in NFT Insider Trading Case
Balancer Urges Customers to Withdraw Tokens Due to Critical Vulnerability
Unknown Entity Accumulates Over $3 Billion in Bitcoin, Becoming Third-Largest Wallet
Balancer: Vulnerabilities Exist in Multiple V2 Pools, Users Are Advised to Immediately Withdraw Affected LPs
Market movers:
ETH: $1645.31 (-1.16%)
BNB: $215.5 (+2.52%)
XRP: $0.52 (+0.35%)
ADA: $0.2608 (-0.23%)
DOGE: $0.06349 (+0.89%)
SOL: $20.83 (-1.28%)
TRX: $0.07629 (+1.69%)
DOT: $4.421 (+0.07%)
MATIC: $0.5548 (+1.22%)
SHIB: $0.00000828 (+3.50%)
Top gainers on Binance: