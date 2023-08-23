The winning helmet design will be showcased at the prestigious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

August 23, 2023, DUBAI - Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, today announced its partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team driver Pierre Gasly. As part of this collaboration, Binance is launching a contest to design Gasly's helmet for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking place on November 26, 2023. The competition is open to all existing and new Binance users as well as F1 enthusiasts worldwide.

Participants are encouraged to “unleash their creativity” by submitting their helmet designs before September 8, 2023. The core of this contest is dedicated to creativity and excellence. Designs that reflect Binance’s values, resonate with its innovative ethos, and align with the campaign's objectives of fostering connections within the motorsport community, will play a crucial role in the selection process. A comprehensive list of requirements can be found in the Terms & Conditions of the contest.

Pierre Gasly said: "I am thrilled to join forces with Binance for this eclectic helmet design contest. It's an opportunity to engage with both the F1 and crypto communities in a creative and innovative way. I can't wait to show off the winning design that will showcase our shared innovative spirit that will accompany me in the race at the prestigious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix."

On September 15, 2023, Binance will announce the grand prize winner who will have the privilege of having their design chosen as the official helmet for Pierre Gasly during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The winner will also be awarded a replica helmet personally signed by Pierre Gasly.

Binance announced a unique partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team, the first Formula 1 team to join the Binance Fan Token Platform, in February 2022. As part of this partnership, the Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) was introduced as a BEP-20 utility token through Binance Launchpad. ALPINE is accessible to all Binance users and the Binance Fan Token community through various channels, including spot trading, bank card purchases, and peer-to-peer transactions.

In addition to the partnership with the BWT Alpine F1 Team, Binance collaborates with world-leading athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo and sports organizations such as Brazil's largest football league, Brasileirão Assaí; the prestigious Italian football club S.S. Lazio; Ukrainian football team FC Shakhtar, and others.

"Our strategic partnerships with Pierre Gasly and the BWT Alpine F1 Team reflect our commitment to bridging the gap between the cryptocurrency world and the sports industry to drive further adoption and innovation. By leveraging the power of our deep blockchain and Web3 expertise, we aim to create unique experiences and opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite sports teams and athletes in unique ways to not only educate people on the potential of Web3 but also entertain," said Rachel Conlan, VP of Global Marketing at Binance.